Bill Creates Commerce Courts For PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation authorizing the creation of specialized commerce courts across the Commonwealth was approved by the PA House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 401 would allow for the statewide expansion of the successful Commerce Court programs in the Philadelphia and Allegheny County Courts of Common Pleas. These programs have judges dedicated to hearing and deciding business-related cases. The bill allows the Superior Court and county Courts of Common Pleas to establish efficient and uniform commerce courts in their jurisdictions. The specialized courts would handle complex business cases, including acquisitions, mergers, dissolutions, and liquidations, among other items. The bill will now be considered by the full House.

Related