Bill Would Assist Parents With Daycare Decisions

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Tom Mehaffie and Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon introduced legislation to help parents with the decision of which daycare to send their children. House Bill 1742 would require all state licensed childcare centers to post their Keystone STARS rating in a prominent location and on their websites. The Keystone STARS program, operated by the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning, sets quality requirements for early childhood educators based on a four-star rating system. All licensed childcare centers that meet the state’s health and safety requirements are required to be part of the system. The Keystone STARS performance standards are grouped into four levels: staff qualifications and professional development, early learning programs, partnerships with family and the community, and leadership and management. The lawmakers hope the new display requirements will encourage low-rated childcare centers to improve their programs. The bill is before the House Children and Youth Committee.

Related