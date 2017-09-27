Coroner Urges Relatives To Claim Remains Set For Mass Burial

LANCASTER (AP) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week. The 64 cremated remains are scheduled to be buried Oct. 4 at Mellinger’s Mennonite Cemetery in East Lampeter Township. A public nondenominational service for the unclaimed remains has been scheduled for 1 p.m. The number of unclaimed bodies across the state has risen over the past year. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber says some cases are a result of individuals becoming disconnected from their family members as they grow older. Bieber says his office uses search engines, social media, and public documents to try to track down relatives of the deceased.

