PA Hatcheries To Close If Fish License Costs Don’t Rise

ERIE (AP) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says it will have to close three of its hatcheries if the cost of fishing license fees doesn’t go up. The group said the potential closures would be part of a $2 million spending reduction that the group says will be made if the state legislature doesn’t pass a bill that would allow them to raise the price of the license fees. They say closing the hatcheries will eliminate almost a quarter of a million adult stocked trout in state lakes and streams. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director John Arway says the last time the price of a general fishing license was raised was in 2005.

