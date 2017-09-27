Poll Watcher Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Legislation protecting the integrity of the election process has passed the PA House. House Bill 171 would permit a registered voter of the Commonwealth to be appointed as a poll watcher in any election district located in Pennsylvania. Poll watchers would be present at polling places for the purposes of maintaining the integrity of the voting process. Last week, Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt revealed that hundreds of ineligible immigrants illegally voted from 2006-2017 in Philadelphia elections. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Rick Saccone said the right to vote in a fair and honest election is one of our core American principles and his bill ensures that only one eligible person votes and that vote is not deluded by fraud. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

