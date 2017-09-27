LANCASTER – Students around our region are participating in See You At The Pole today. For over 25 years, the annual event encourages students to come together in prayer around their school’s flagpole. It’s a time committed to global unity and prayer for this generation, and will have students in every time zone gathering at their flagpoles and praying for their school, friends, families, churches, and communities. “Fixing Our Eyes on Jesus” is this year’s theme based on Hebrews 12:2. For more information, you can visit www.syatp.com

