Wagner Gets Bannon’s Approval In PA Governor’s Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Although President Trump has not endorsed a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election next year, Scott Wagner might have something close to it. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon urged a conservative gathering in St. Louis over the weekend to support the Republican York County state senator. Wagner told the crowd that flying to St. Louis with Bannon left him “500 percent more emboldened.” He also criticized the state Senate’s Republican leadership as giving Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf “a free pass.” Bannon touted Wagner as challenging “a corrupt and incompetent Republican establishment” that he says hasn’t supported Trump. Ex-health care consultant Paul Mango is also seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Wolf’s bid for a second term next year.

