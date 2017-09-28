Area Congressmen Talk Tax Reform

WASHINGTON, DC – Republicans in Washington, DC have released their proposal for tax reform. The framework would double the standard deduction, consolidates the current seven tax brackets down to three, enhances the child tax credit, eliminates most itemized deductions except those for mortgage interest and charitable deductions. It retains tax benefits that encourage work, higher education, and retirement security and eliminates the death tax. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker says these are the types of reforms he wanted to see in a tax reform plan, and now is our best opportunity to reignite the American Dream. Area Congressman Patrick Meehan says it will reduce the tax burden for many and enable more taxpayers to file with far less paperwork. All of these changes will mean Americans will keep more of what they earn – and paying what they owe will be less of a headache. You can read the framework for tax reform by CLICKING THIS LINK.

