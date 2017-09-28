Diamond Bill Seeks To Exempt EMS Personnel From Jury Duty

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond says he has introduced legislation that would exempt emergency services personnel from jury duty in an effort to not compromise public safety. Diamond said a constituent who serves as a volunteer firefighter contacted him for help to be excused from jury duty as the work was in a small department, and would have a significant impact on that company’s ability to respond to emergencies. Despite a letter being sent from the chief of the department, the request was denied. He added that this exemption from jury service should become law so that we will have all of our first-responders ready to go at a moment’s notice. Diamond called his measure a commonsense provision to aid in the protection of our communities. House Bill 1837 is awaiting a committee assignment.

