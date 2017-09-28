Fiscal Health Problems For PA

HARRISBURG – A new report has given Pennsylvania a “D” grade for its fiscal health. The analysis from Truth in Accounting, a nonprofit group that focuses on state budgets, claims the Commonwealth owes more than it owns and ranks 37th out of 50 states. Pennsylvania only has $39 billion of assets available to pay bills totaling $111.4 billion. Because Pennsylvania doesn’t have enough money to pay its bills, it has a $72.4 billion financial hole. To fill it, each Pennsylvania taxpayer would have to send $16,800 to the state. The report says because of an accounting rule that was implemented last year, Pennsylvania has to report its pension debt on its balance sheet. This year, the Commonwealth’s reported pension debt grew from $14 billion in 2015 to $17.1 billion in 2016. You can read the report by CLICKING THIS LINK.

