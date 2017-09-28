More PA Resources Headed To Puerto Rico

HARRISBURG – More Pennsylvania resources are headed to Puerto Rico and the state is ready and willing to fulfill federal aid requests. Gov. Tom Wolf called on the federal government to act with greater urgency to assist millions of residents in the American territory facing a humanitarian crisis. Pennsylvania is monitoring requests for assistance from Puerto Rico and the federal government for resources, as it did with Texas and Florida. Pennsylvania recently fulfilled a request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for two helicopters and crews, a request filled by the Pennsylvania National Guard. In addition, several members of PA-Task Force 1 are providing incident support on the ground in Puerto Rico.

