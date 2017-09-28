PA Education Dept. Posts PSSA & Keystone Exam Results

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education released and posted online the statewide and school-level results from the 2017 administration of the PSSA and Keystone Exams. Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said the testing does not tell the full story and the Department is taking actions to better communicate student progress. Beginning this school year, the time required to take the PSSA’s is reduced by an average of two days, allowing students and teachers to focus more on learning. This year’s PSSA scores in English Language arts and math saw slight increases over last year. Results from the 2017 administration of the PSSA will also be used to calculate the School Performance Profile, which will be released in October. The Keystone Exams are end-of-course assessments in Literature, Biology, and Algebra I. Those scores among first-time test-takers remained relatively flat over last year’s scores. There is also a moratorium on the use of Keystone Exams as a statewide high school graduation requirement until 2019. You can read the results by CLICKING THIS LINK

