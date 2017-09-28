Proposed Resolution Critical Of NFL Actions

HARRISBURG – Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties plans to introduce a Senate resolution officially condemning the anti-American demonstrations that occurred across the National Football League. Regan said, “What we witnessed throughout the NFL this weekend was not an innocuous political demonstration. It was not a harmless exercise of First Amendment rights. It was a deliberate, orchestrated effort to disrespect the anthem and flag of the United States of America, and it cannot go unrebuked.” He praised former Army Ranger and current Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva, who disobeyed team orders when he emerged from the locker room for a pregame rendition of the National Anthem. Saying things have gone too far, Regan added, “Through the passage of this Senate Resolution, I hope we can make an important point that we as a state and nation should honor our great country and support and respect all that it stands for.”

Related