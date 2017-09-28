Sept 30th Kicks Off PA Manufacturing Week

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week will be observed Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, and will recognize the vital role manufacturers play in our state’s economy and the variety of job opportunities and career paths open to the next generation of Pennsylvania’s workforce. In total, manufacturing has an economic impact of $84 billion, and is the eighth largest manufacturing industry in the United States. Throughout the week, Pennsylvania manufacturers and partners will hold events to give students and their families an inside look at today’s modern manufacturing. The weeklong celebration will conclude with National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6. Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and Manufacturing Day are part of a movement to build positive perceptions about manufacturing, draw attention to the variety of career opportunities available, and highlight the industry’s important contributions to our economy.

