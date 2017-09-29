Bill Names Bridge For Fallen York County Soldier

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation authored by York County Rep. Keith Gillespie that would honor the memory and service of U.S. Army Specialist Martin Wilson Kondor of York County. House Bill 1602 would rename the Furnace Road bridge over the Codorus Creek in East Manchester Township and Hellam Township the “Martin Wilson Kondor Memorial Bridge.” Kondor was a 2002 graduate of Eastern York High School. In April 2004, Kondor was killed in action while serving his country in Iraq, as a member of a personal security detail. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medal with “V” Device, denoting valor and heroism in the line of duty. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

Related