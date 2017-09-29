Down Syndrome Abortion Ban Resolution Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a September 19th press conference held at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg with lawmakers and supporters of Senate Resolution 174. The resolution condemns the practice of selective abortion of babies with Down Syndrome. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, who sponsored the resolution, did so after a CBS News report that praised Iceland for eliminating Down Syndrome by aborting those babies that were diagnosed with the extra chromosome. Martin said some studies suggest that the abortion rate of Down Syndrome babies is as high as 90%. The resolution is to draw more attention to the fact that individuals with Down Syndrome can lead amazing and fulfilling lives. Martin is joined by several other lawmakers and a family with a Down Syndrome child. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

