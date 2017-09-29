Judge Rules Cross On Lehigh County’s Flag & Seal Unconstitutional

EASTON (AP) – A federal judge ruled that the image of a large cross on the flag and seal of Lehigh County is an unconstitutional endorsement of religion. Judge Edward Smith ruled Thursday against the county in a suit filed by the Freedom From Religion Foundation and four of its local members. They objected to the cross’s inclusion on the county flag and seal and sought an order for its removal. Smith wrote that while he doesn’t believe the symbols violate the Constitution, he was bound by precedent to side with the atheist group. He gave the Foundation two weeks to come up with an injunction.

Related