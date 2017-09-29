Life Chain Sunday On October 1st

LANCASTER – The first Sunday in October is Life Chain Sunday. Pro lifers will gather in their communities to pray and form a human chain and carry signs to stand in support of unborn children and their mothers and in opposition to abortion. In 2016, over 1600 cities and towns held Life Chains. Many towns in our region will participate. A listing of participating area locations and contact information can be found below.

BERKS COUNTY / WEST READING – Penn Ave at 6th Ave, 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.; Pamela Snyder: 610-488-6988

CHESTER COUNTY / MORGANTOWN – Main St (Rt 10) at Rt 23, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., signs at Brady’s Rock Shop; Helen MacMinn: 610-582-1075

CHESTER COUNTY / WEST CHESTER – The Courthouse, S High St at Market St, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Wohlgemuth: 610-647-2208

CHESTER COUNTY / DOWNINGTOWN – Rte 30 Business (Lancaster Ave) at Manor Ave, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Richard Junod: 610-269-7379

CHESTER COUNTY / KENNETT SQUARE – 225 Cypress St at Meredith St, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.; Mary Ellen Tandrich: 610-719-7214

CHESTER COUNTY / WEST GROVE – 290 State Rd in front of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Ann Marie Barr : 610-368-1397

GETTYSBURG – York St at Baltimore St, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Ruth Santino: 717-677-6833

HARRISBURG – 6150 Allentown Blvd at Blue Ribbon Ave, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.; Jane Hair: 717-566-3265

LANCASTER – Rohrerstown Rd at Columbia Ave, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.; Jim Riccio: 717-394-9744

NEW BLOOMFIELD – Routes 34 and 274 at Square, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Dennis Shambaugh: 717-957-4745

OXFORD – Rt 472 at Rt 10 (3rd St), 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.; Dos Leach: 610-932-5040

WESTMINSTER, MD – Rt 140 at Sullivan Rd, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.; Maria DeCesare: 410-848-0716 and 443-789-9916

YORK – 2900 E Market St at Mill St, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Sue Kornbau: 717-755-6071

YORK COUNTY / HARFORD COUNTY, MD – Rt 165 (Baldwin Mill Rd) at W. Jarrettsville Rd (Rt 23), 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Barbara Mank: 717-456-5857