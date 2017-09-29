Neff To Run For Smucker Seat

LANCASTER – Lancaster County businessman Bill Neff announced that he is seeking the 16th District Congressional seat currently held by Lloyd Smucker. Neff is an internationally recognized security expert. He has taught classes to law enforcement agencies in several countries. His company, Neff Integrated Security is located in Manheim Township. Neff has pledged to self fund his primary campaign as part of both his campaign platform and commitment to campaign finance reform. Neff said, “ I am a strong believer in ‘walking the talk’ & if you don’t support that, then you have no business in elected office. The time for positive change is now and I am committed to being an effective part of that change.”

