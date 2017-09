OXFORD – The Chester County town of Oxford will dedicate a new state-of-the-art inclusive playground tomorrow at Oxford Memorial Park at 100 Lancaster Pike. Hundreds of individuals along with the Rotary Foundation, Oxford Borough, and Oxford Mainstreet, Inc, have raised funds and donated many hours of elbow grease to make the long-time dream come true so all children can play together safely and confidently using the new equipment. The playground dedication is at 10:30 a.m.

