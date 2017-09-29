Officials Warn Citizens Of Scam

LANCASTER – Residents are being warned of a scam regarding customer-service evaluator jobs for area stores. A package is sent to intended victims, via Priority Mail, with information about shopping at a store such as Wal-Mart and providing a review of the store. The envelope includes a “cashier’s check” for a large amount of money. The recipient is told they will receive $300 for the job and the remainder of the check is to be used for store purchases. The recipient is told to deposit the “check” into one of their accounts. The mailing claims to come from Market Force, which is a legitimate company. However, this mailer is not connected with Market Force. Market Force provides, on its website, clues to identify a scam. Some clues include that shoppers are never paid in advance, so the “cashier’s check” is a sure scam; the sender email address does not end in @marketforce.com; and Market Force will never ask for money from the shopper. Local police have referred the scam to the FBI. Anyone who believes they are a target or victim of the scam should contact their local police.

