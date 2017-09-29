State Cites Penn State Hershey For Delays & Deaths

HERSHEY (AP) – State health officials cited Penn State Hershey Medical Center for delays in the care of three patients, including two who died. The report stemmed from an unannounced survey conducted in July. Investigators said a response team should have been called sooner for a 6-year-old boy after coming to the hospital with a high heart rate and other ailments in June. The boy died. Another patient eventually died after waiting more than two hours for treatment after a fall. Officials say the hospital did not correctly diagnose a patient who was suffering from a stroke. The medical center said the instances are “inconsistent with the high-quality care our community has come to expect from us.”

