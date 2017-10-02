Senate Committees Examine Blight In PA

HARRISBURG – A series of hearings on efforts to combat blight in the Commonwealth were concluded by the state Senate Majority Policy Committee. That committee along with the Senate Urban Affairs & Housing Committee conducted the hearings and roundtable discussions at different locations around the state. Committee Chairman, Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties said no matter were he went, the message was usually the same. He said to really solve the blight problem, we need better jobs, higher incomes, and better welfare reform laws in order to reach a solution to the problem in our towns. Argall added that blight is detrimental to communities everywhere and that the issue remains as one of his key priorities.

