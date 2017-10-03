Area Congressmen React To Las Vegas Tragedy

WASHINGTON, DC – Some area lawmakers have reacted to the Las Vegas tragedy. Congressman Scott Perry tweeted, “Our hearts are grieved, horrified, and angered and by the incomprehensible tragedy in Las Vegas. Praying for everyone impacted.” Congressman Lloyd Smucker called it a “horrific act of violence in Las Vegas. Cindy and I pray for the victims, their families, and the first responders.” Congressman Patrick Meehan called the news of the massacre “terrible” and he’s “praying for all the victims and their families.” Congressman Lou Barletta said his “thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas.”

