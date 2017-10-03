Lancaster County Student Dies In Maryland Pedestrian Accident

COLLEGE PARK, MD – An 18-year-old University of Maryland student from Lancaster County was struck and killed by an SUV just off campus in College Park. Prince George’s County Police identified the victim as Maria Fisher of Lancaster. She was struck Sunday around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Campus Drive and died later at a hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene until police arrived. He was not hurt. Authorities said they were trying to determine the circumstances of the incident, including whether Fisher was in a crosswalk. Fisher was an avid soccer player who played on the varsity team at Hempfield High School.

