Las Vegas Tragedy Claims Pennsylvania Man

SHIPPENSBURG – The tragedy in Las Vegas has impacted a Pennsylvania family. Shippensburg youth wrestling coach Bill Wolfe, Jr. is among the 59 people who were killed in the mass shooting on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Shippensburg Police. Wolfe and his wife, Robyn, were attending the Jason Aldean concert when shots rang out. His wife was not hurt. A Chambersburg newspaper says Wolfe and his wife were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. The owner of a surveying and engineering firm says Wolfe had previously worked for him as a professional engineer, contributing to several major projects. Carl Bert described Wolfe as personable, fun, easy to work, with and a devoted Christian. Wolfe’s father was Shippensburg borough manager for many years. A GoFundMe page has been established.

