Opposition Grows To Warehousing Tax Amid Budget Stalemate

HARRISBURG (AP) – An evolving proposal to fill Pennsylvania state government’s $2.2 billion projected deficit is hitting opposition over extending the state sales tax to business-to-business storage and warehousing. Lawmakers said today that a growing number of businesses and labor unions are asking them to oppose the tax. It’s a relatively small piece of an overall revenue package negotiated behind closed doors by Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature. No votes on it are scheduled. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, but haven’t agreed on how to fully fund it. The revenue package otherwise leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers, and authorizing 10 more casinos around Pennsylvania. Opposition by House GOP leaders stalled a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.

