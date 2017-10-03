PA Lights Capitol As Gesture In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania Capitol was lit in the colors of the Nevada flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of that state following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. It occurred last night as a way to honor the shooting’s hundreds of victims. Gov. Tom Wolf says he and his wife are praying for the victims, their families, and “all those in Nevada who awoke to sadness and fear that few can fathom.” The governor says people can draw strength from the example of those who responded to the shooting by putting others before themselves, helping victims and running toward the gunfire. The Capitol was lit in blue, gold, and green. Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags at the Capitol Complex and throughout the state lowered to half-staff to honor the victims until sunset this Friday. The White House has also order all U.S. flags lowered to half staff until sunset Friday.

