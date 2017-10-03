PA U.S. Senators Respond To Las Vegas Tragedy

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey issued a statement after the Las Vegas tragedy. He said, “Kris and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, their friends, and the city of Las Vegas. We are also grateful for the brave first responders and good Samaritans who acted swiftly and selflessly, charging towards danger to protect others. In the coming days, additional information regarding this heinous attack and the conditions of those who were wounded will be shared by law enforcement and medical professionals. This information is critical in determining the next steps needed to try and prevent future tragedies. My staff and I will continue to monitor all of these developments.” PA U.S. Sen Bob Casey made his remarks. He tweeted, “While we pray for the victims of this horrific attack and their families, it is not sufficient to just offer thoughts and prayers. The nation’s security continues to be at risk because Congress refuses to take real, meaningful action to curb gun violence. Congress must engage in a robust debate about commonsense ways to keep guns, particularly military-style weapons, out of the wrong hands. If Congress continues to fail its most basic obligation to keep America safe, then these mass shootings will continue to occur.”

