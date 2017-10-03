Still No Action On Filling PA Budget Gap

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawmakers are back at the Capitol in Harrisburg amid a three-month-old budget stalemate, but optimism about an evolving proposal to fill a $2.2 billion revenue gap is not translating into action. Rank-and-file members of the House Republican majority complained Monday afternoon about imposing the state’s 6% sales tax onto business-to-business storage and warehousing. Franklin County Rep. Rob Kauffman says it targets one of the biggest employers in his Interstate 81 corridor district. No votes are planned. Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and top lawmakers continue to negotiate details behind closed doors. The revenue package otherwise leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers, and authorizing 10 more casinos around the state. Lawmakers approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, about a 3% increase, but did not agree on how to fully fund it.

