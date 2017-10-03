U.S. House To Vote On Pro Life Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House has scheduled a vote for today on a bill that would end most abortions after 20 weeks. Among other things, H.R. 36, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, requires an abortionist to determine the gestational age of the pre-born baby. It restricts most abortions after 20 weeks, with limited exceptions. It also specifies that any baby born alive in the process of an abortion should be given the same care as a baby born prematurely. Pro life and pro family organizations are urging citizens to contact their U.S. Representatives to vote in favor of the measure.You can send a message to your congressman by CLICKING THIS LINK.

