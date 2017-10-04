Benefit Fund Money Used For Personal Bills Leads To Charges

LANCASTER – Charges have been filed against a New Providence woman after she took money from a benefit fund created after the murder of a Lancaster County woman and her daughter. 41-year-old Jennifer Greenly faces felony counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and access device fraud. Greenly was custodian of the Scheetz Family Benefit Fund, established by community donations after the murder of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her 16-year-old daughter, Hailey, at their East Drumore Township residence in June 2015. Police report that from September 2015 to May 2016, Greenly paid personal bills from the fund totalling over $3,341. Greenly admitted to authorities to using the fund to pay personal bills. Greenly was released on bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 18.

