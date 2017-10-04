Bills Approved Impact Health Care Costs & Commerce Courts

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved two bills from local lawmakers. House Bill 1613 from Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler would reauthorize and modernize the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council. The council is responsible for submitting annual reports to the General Assembly on regional health care trends and the rate of health insurance premium increases, as well as quality and effectiveness of health care, access to health care, and cost containment. House Bill 401 from York County Rep. Seth Grove allows the Superior Court and county Courts of Common Pleas to establish commerce courts in their jurisdictions. The courts would handle complex business cases, including acquisitions, mergers, dissolutions, and liquidations, among other items. Both bills now go to the state Senate.

