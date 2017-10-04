Court To Weigh Delay In Lawsuit Over Congressional Districts

HARRISBURG (AP) – A legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s congressional map is about to land in Commonwealth Court for argument over whether the case should be delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the role of partisanship in drawing legislative district lines. The hearing today in Harrisburg also involves a request to join the litigation made by several Republicans who are active in political campaigns. The lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters and Democrat voters concerns congressional districts drawn up in 2011. Congressional district maps are also being challenged in Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas.

