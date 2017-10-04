PA Hotel Tax Hike Nears House Vote In Budget Fight

HARRISBURG (AP) – A proposal to nearly double Pennsylvania’s state hotel tax rate could get a final vote today in the state House as lawmakers scrounge for cash to break a three-month budget stalemate. The plan would boost the state hotel tax rate to 11% from 6%. The proposal blindsided tourism and hotel advocacy groups. They say they’ll have a harder time attracting big groups, like conventions. It emerged after a tide of opposition drowned a proposed tax on commercial warehousing and House GOP leaders blocked a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production. Gov. Tom Wolf isn’t saying whether he supports it, and says he still prefers a Marcellus Shale tax.

