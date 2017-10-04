PA House Panel Approves Protections For Special Needs Adults

HARRISBURG – Legislation protecting adults with special needs has passed the PA House Human Services Committee with unanimous, bipartisan support. Intended to protect those who are especially vulnerable to abuse from caregivers, House Bill 1024 would establish a statewide registry of persons who have been convicted of assaulting a special needs adult. With the ability to cross-check a registry of convicted abusers, adults with special needs can be better protected from abuse and ensure they receive the dignity and care they deserve. The bill now goes to the full PA House for consideration.

