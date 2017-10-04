PA Senate Approves Highway Fencing Bill

HARRISBURG – Legislation requiring installation of protective fencing over interstate highways was unanimously approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 564 authorizes PennDOT to include protective fencing in the construction of new bridges and erect protective fencing on any existing bridge when a major renovation is required and that the bridge is located over an interstate highway. Sen. Gene Yaw of Bradford County sponsored the bill after an Ohio woman, driving on Interstate 80 through the senator’s district, was hit by a rock thrown from an overpass. The rock smashed through the windshield causing her serious head injuries. On September 20th, three people in Berks County were arrested in connection with a case of rock-throwing that damaged at least three vehicles on Interstate 78. The juvenile suspects are facing several charges. Senate Bill 564 now goes to the PA House for consideration.

