Pro Life Bill Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. House approved H.R. 36, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act by a 237-189 vote. The bill prohibits abortions on unborn babies after 20 weeks, because they can feel pain. A violator would be subject to criminal penalties including a fine, up to five years in prison, or both. The bill provides exceptions including saving the life of a pregnant woman or in cases of rape or incest. Supporters say the measure would save over 13,000 human lives each year. Area lawmakers voting for the measure include Congressmen Lloyd Smucker, Scott Perry, Lou Barletta, and Patrick Meehan. Congressmen Charlie Dent and Matt Cartwright voted against the bill. It now goes to the U.S. Senate. The Trump Administration supports the measure.

