Time Of Prayer For Shippensburg Man Killed In Las Vegas

SHIPPENSBURG (AP) – A church will hold a time of prayer for a Shippensburg man and the other victims killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary when he was one of 59 people killed after a man opened fire on the crowded concert grounds from an upper floor of a nearby hotel. The Newburg First Church of God is holding a prayer meeting tonight at 7 for the Wolfe family and the other victims. Wolfe was known as a devout Christian, who coached an elementary school wrestling team and a Little League team. Wolfe’s father was Shippensburg borough manager for many years.

