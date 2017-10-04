Wolf Mum On Support For Higher State Hotel Tax

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is not saying whether he’ll support a new proposal to help fill a $2.2 billion budget deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax. Wolf’s office said a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is the most responsible source of recurring revenue to help balance the budget. Wolf’s office says it is reviewing the House Republican proposal to increase the state hotel tax to 11% from the current 6%. The proposal emerged after a tide of opposition drowned a proposed tax on commercial warehousing and House GOP leaders blocked a Marcellus Shale tax. Lawmakers approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, but haven’t agreed on how to fully fund it. The revenue package also involves borrowing, one-time fund transfers, and expanding casino-style gambling.

Related