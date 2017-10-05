Congressional Map Lawsuit May Be Too Late For 2018 Elections

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge says he’s skeptical the court will be able to decide a civil case challenging the constitutionality of the state’s congressional district maps in time to affect next year’s elections. Judge Dan Pellegrini didn’t immediately rule after a hearing Wednesday on a request to delay the case while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the role of partisanship in drawing legislative district lines. The judge put off consideration of a separate request by several Republicans, who are active in political campaigns to join the litigation. The lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters concerns congressional districts drawn up by GOP leaders in 2011 and signed into law by then-Gov. Tom Corbett. Republicans currently represent 13 of 18 congressional districts in Pennsylvania.

