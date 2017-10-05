Consumer Protection Bills To Help Data Breach Victims

HARRISBURG – Two bills are being introduced to add further protections for Pennsylvania consumers affected by data breaches. One requires notification of a breach from the entity where the breach occurred to the affected consumer. The notification would include the date of the breach, the type of information subject to the breach, a toll-free number and the address of credit reporting agencies. The notice would be made available within 30 days of the breach. An entity with a breach would also have to notify the state attorney general’s office. The other bill would waive the current credit freeze fee, which charges up to $10 per account. In the instance of a data breach, consumers would be provided with three months of free credit monitoring and up to three free credit reports for one calendar year after the date the breach is reported. The bills will be brought up for a vote in the House Commerce Committee at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 16.

