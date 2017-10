EPHRATA – Officials identified the driver who died after being rear-ended by a tractor trailer in Ephrata, Lancaster County. 64-year-old Ernest Capezzi of Lititz was struck by the rig driven by 24-year-old Wayne Sauder of Denver in the 300 block of S. Reading Road (Route 272) Thursday morning. Capizzi died at Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital. Sauder was not injured. Police continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been announced.

