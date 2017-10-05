PA Attorney General Sues Student Loan Company

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a lawsuit against the nation’s largest servicer of federal and private student loans claiming deceptive practices and predatory conduct. The complaint filed in federal court says Navient Corp. and Navient Solutions LLC sold “risky and expensive” subprime loans and damaged borrowers and co-signers by failing to perform core loan servicing duties. It says the companies funneled people into a program that added massive interest costs when they should have been directing them into repayment plans indexed to income. It includes anyone who received private student loans from Sallie Mae, one of Navient’s predecessors, and anyone who has had their federal or private student loans serviced by Navient and has experienced issues with repayment.

