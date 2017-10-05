PA House Passes Debt Management Legislation

HARRISBURG – Continuing efforts to restore fiscal responsibility and sustainability to state spending and borrowing, Speaker of the House Mike Turzai of Allegheny County today applauded House passage of legislation that would enact substantial debt reduction and responsible debt management policies in the Commonwealth. House Bill 785 includes three important reforms. First the bill would decrease the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) debt ceiling by $250 million over the next four years. Additionally, the legislation would implement spending controls for new projects being financed by debt. Up to $350 million in new public improvement projects, and up to $125 million in new RACP projects, could be released in a fiscal year. Finally, House Bill 785 would require the administration to use responsible debt management practices by repaying new capital debt using an equal annual maturities plan.

