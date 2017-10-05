PA Liquor Board To Work With Governor On Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – Members of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board say they have not discussed Gov. Tom Wolf‘s proposal to borrow money for the state budget, but will cooperate with his office to explore it. Wolf said he’s tired of waiting for Republican lawmakers to produce a plan to wipe out a projected $2.2 billion deficit. He says he’ll look to borrow against profits from the state-controlled liquor system to help patch it. Wolf announced the move after efforts in the GOP-controlled House to impose a new tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production and nearly double the state hotel tax rate all but collapsed. Republican House Majority Leader Dave Reed says Wolf is covering for Democrats’ “inability to get anything done.” The PA House and Senate adjourned Wednesday without plans to return before Oct. 16, leaving $600 million in higher education aid in limbo.

