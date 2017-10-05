Right To Try Bill Goes To Governor

HARRISBURG – Legislation permitting eligible patients with terminal illnesses to use investigational drugs, biological products, and devices not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, passed the PA House. House Bill 45 was approved on concurrence after undergoing minor Senate amendments. The FDA approval process for investigational drugs, products, and devices aims to protect patients from premature, ineffective, and unsafe medications and treatments. However, three rounds of clinical trials can take as long as 15 years, leaving many to die while awaiting treatment. The bill would permit a manufacturer to make these products available to eligible patients after the products successfully complete the first phase of clinical trials. Doctors would not be held liable for recommending experimental products to their terminally ill patients, nor would the bill create a private cause of action against the manufacturers that make the drugs. While the bill does not require insurers to cover these products, they may do so at their own discretion. House Bill 45 is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

