Lancaster County Ambulance Accident Under Investigation

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County accident involving an ambulance is under investigation. Today at 1:38 a.m., Ephrata Community Ambulance responded to a medical emergency in the first block of Akron Road in Ephrata Borough. After loading a patient into the ambulance, one of the EMT’s suffered a medical emergency while driving the ambulance away from the patient’s house. The ambulance struck a parked station wagon, which was pushed into a parked SUV, which in turn was pushed into a house. The house sustained moderate damage to an exterior wall. No obvious injuries from the crash were reported. The original patient was transported to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital for treatment. Two EMT’s, who were treating the original patient, were evaluated at the hospital. The ambulance driver was taken to Wellspan for treatment of his medical emergency. He is expected to recover.

