Lawmakers Propose Firearm Modification Legislation

HARRISBURG – Two Democrat state lawmakers are proposing legislation to update the state’s definition of “offensive weapons” to include firearm modifications that assist in rapid firing, like the ones used in the Las Vegas shooting, which resulted in 59 deaths and over 500 injured. Montgomery County Rep. Madeleine Dean and Allegheny County Rep. Dom Costa plan to introduce the measure. Costa said, “As a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights and a former 28-year veteran law enforcement officer and chief of police of a major city, I believe no civilian without approval and licensed authorization of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms should be permitted to own or poses an instrument or device that modifies a legal semi-automatic firearm into a modified full automatic firearm.” The Pennsylvania Crimes Code currently bans “offensive weapons,” which includes items such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns, and grenades. Violation carries a penalty of a first-degree misdemeanor. The proposed legislation would add “multiburst trigger activators” to the list of offensive weapons and includes items such as binary triggers and slide fire/bump stocks.

Related