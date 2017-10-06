Lawmakers Send Letter To The Governor

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers want Gov. Tom Wolf to release letters of approval related to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs. The letters, which were to be sent to participating businesses nearly two months ago, are being held up by the governor because he does not believe it would be prudent to send them out until there is a revenue package in place for the 2017-18 state budget. EITC and OSTC provide tax credits to eligible businesses that in turn donate money for educational scholarships which benefit children of low-income families. The Public School Code was amended last year to require distribution of the letters by Aug. 15 or 30 days following receipt of a business’ completed application, whichever is later. The request was formally made in a letter, delivered to Wolf and signed by the lawmakers. You can read the letter sent to Gov. Wolf by CLICKING THIS LINK.



